WhatsApp's new feature: Chat with unknown numbers, no need to save contacts

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY WhatsApp now lets you chat with unknown phone numbers

Meta-owned instant messaging app, WhatsApp, has rolled out a new feature that enables users to initiate chats with unknown contacts by simply searching for their phone numbers. This convenient function is available on both iOS and Android devices, provided users have installed the latest versions of WhatsApp.

Previously, users encountered limitations when trying to start a chat with someone on WhatsApp without saving their contact information first. They had to resort to third-party apps or official click-to-chat APIs, which could be inconvenient for some users. Now, with this latest feature, the platform aims to simplify the process of initiating conversations without the need to save contacts in the address book.

ALSO READ: FACT CHECK: No Government rule for recording personal calls or triple ticks on WhatsApp

To use this new feature, users can follow these steps:

Open their contact list and search for the desired phone number. On WhatsApp for iOS, tap the "Start new chat" button in the chat list. Enter the unknown phone number in the search bar. If the contact is on WhatsApp, users will be able to open a chat with them.

The same steps apply to Android users, allowing them to effortlessly search and initiate chats with unknown phone numbers.

This feature proves highly beneficial, as users often save contacts to their address book when receiving calls from unknown numbers to identify them by checking WhatsApp profile photos. However, they might forget to remove these contacts later, potentially cluttering their address book.

ALSO READ: Google enhances media browsing experience with new media viewer for Google Chat on Android

Moreover, saving unknown contacts could give them access to users' profile photos. By opting to search for phone numbers without saving them, users can take an extra privacy measure, making it a significant step forward in enhancing the messaging experience.

Latest Technology News