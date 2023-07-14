Transfer WhatsApp chats between devices without cloud data: Step-by-step guide

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY Learn how to transfer WhatsApp chats between phones without cloud data

WhatsApp has introduced a new feature that allows users to transfer their chats between two devices without relying on cloud backups. This feature provides a seamless alternative for users who fear losing their important chats while switching to a new device. In order to test the performance of this new chat transfer method, we explored its functionality.

To begin the process, it is important to ensure that both devices are connected to the same Wi-Fi network and are close to each other. Follow these steps to transfer your WhatsApp chats:

Open the WhatsApp settings on your old phone, the one with the SIM card. Tap on the "Chats" option and scroll down until you find "Transfer chats." Click on "Transfer chats" to initiate the chat transfer process to an Android phone. On the new phone, download and install WhatsApp. Register on WhatsApp using the same phone number, verifying it with the OTP received on the old device. On the new phone, you will see a QR code for the account switch. Use the camera on the old phone to scan the QR code via WhatsApp, starting the chat transfer process. Keep both phones unlocked during the transfer process and avoid switching to other apps until the transfer is complete.

The entire chat transfer process typically takes around 20 to 25 minutes. It is crucial to keep the screens of both phones active throughout the process. Depending on the Wi-Fi speed, the transfer will be completed, and a message box will confirm its conclusion. At this point, all WhatsApp chats from the old phone will be visible on the new phone using the same account.

Please note that this feature is currently available for transferring chats from an Android device to another Android device. It is not yet available for iOS devices.

