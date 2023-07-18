Spotify's new shared volume feature for guests: Know how it works

Follow us on Image Source : SPOTIFY Spotify unveils volume control feature for in-person group session

Popular music streaming platform Spotify has unveiled a new shared volume control feature for its Group session, providing users with more control over the volume during in-person listening experiences. The company announced in a community blog post, aiming to enhance the collaborative listening experience for groups.

Initially introduced in 2020 as a Premium-only feature, Group sessions allow groups of two to five people to simultaneously listen to music together. To initiate a session, participants share a "join" link through messaging apps or social media. Both the host and guests have access to standard controls which allows them to pause, play, skip, and select tracks from the queue. In addition, participants can add their preferred choices to the playlist.

The new shared volume control empowers guests to adjust the volume if they are using a compatible speaker, while also allowing the host to decide the level of control guests should have. Any volume changes made by one participant will be immediately reflected on all devices within the session, ensuring a seamless listening experience.

Earlier this month, there were reports of the group session feature making its way to the desktop version. In June, the company rolled out redesigned views for 'Your Library' and 'Now Playing' on desktop, enhancing exploration, curation, and organisation of playlists on computers and web browsers.

Reportedly, the revamped Library feature has proven to be a time-saver for users, offering a better overview and facilitating easy playlist switching.

However, there have been recent changes regarding payment methods for Premium service subscribers through Apple's in-app purchase system. Spotify has begun informing users that it will no longer support this payment method. This shift indicates a change in the platform's payment processing, affecting users who previously subscribed through Apple's in-app purchase system.

