Twitter commits to safety amidst content concerns

Linda Yaccarino, the new CEO Twitter has strongly denied a recent report which claims an increase in "hateful, violent, and inaccurate" content on the platform, which is owned by Elon Musk. Yaccarino stated that Twitter has actually made significant progress in addressing harmful content, with the majority of tweets in a user's feed now considered safe.

Addressing a Bloomberg article, Yaccarino clarified that over 99% of the content seen by users and advertisers on Twitter is healthy, requiring minimal enforcement actions. She assured that regardless of the amount, Twitter remains committed to ensuring the platform's safety and healthiness.

Yaccarino dismissed the report as being based on inaccurate, misleading, and outdated metrics, largely from the period shortly after Twitter's acquisition. She highlighted the company's achievements over the past 8 months, including reducing the spread of hate speech, proactively preventing child exploitation, and providing brands with greater control over ad placement through measures like adjacency controls and third-party verification.

Twitter also released a separate statement asserting that nearly 99.99% of tweet impressions are healthy, indicating that only a small fraction of content necessitates enforcement actions. The platform remains dedicated to continuous improvement to ensure user safety.

In response to its financial challenges, Twitter is expanding ad placement controls to support the growth of video consumption on the platform. They are actively developing pre-bid inventory filtering to offer even more control over content adjacencies.

Elon Musk, the owner of Twitter, has acknowledged the company's struggles, including a substantial 50% drop in advertising revenue and accumulated debt from the past. Nevertheless, Twitter is taking steps to revitalize its advertising model and has introduced a new revenue-sharing program for creators, already initiating payments to participants.

Despite the challenges faced, Twitter is focused on creating a safer and more productive environment for its users and advertisers. The company's ongoing efforts to combat harmful content and improve ad placement demonstrate their commitment to making the platform a secure space for all

Inputs from IANS

