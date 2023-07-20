Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Swiggy enhances user experience with generative AI

Swiggy, a popular online food delivery platform has announced the incorporation of generative AI techniques to develop products and services that facilitate intuitive ordering experiences, In a bid to elevate user experience. With the implementation of AI-powered neural search, Swiggy aims to enable users to discover food and groceries in a more conversational manner, receiving personalized recommendations based on their preferences.

According to Madhusudhan Rao, CTO of Swiggy, the neural search feature allows users to conduct searches using natural and open-ended queries, receiving tailored suggestions without the need for specific keywords. This streamlined process simplifies the search experience, making it easier for consumers to find what they desire.

The neural search capability has been built using a Large Language Model (LLM) specifically adapted to comprehend the terminology related to dishes, recipes, restaurants, and Swiggy's unique search data.

The feature is set to be piloted by September, with Swiggy aiming to expand it to all search traffic within its app based on the learnings and results from the pilot phase. Additionally, the neural search will soon support voice-based queries and select Indian languages, making it more accessible to users with varying language preferences.

Swiggy is also integrating neural search into its Swiggy Instamart segment, which will allow customers to discover groceries and household items in a more conversational manner, providing a more intuitive and efficient shopping experience.Moreover, the company has applied generative AI techniques to Swiggy Dineout, transforming the way users explore dining options. The unique Dineout conversational bot acts as a virtual concierge, guiding users to restaurants that align with their specific preferences, such as ambience, kid-friendliness, valet parking, ratings, and cost.

Furthermore, Swiggy is leveraging generative AI-led solutions to enhance the support for restaurant and delivery partners. The company is piloting in-house tuned LLMs to empower restaurant partners to self-serve on processes and address queries related to onboarding, ratings, payouts, and more, leading to faster issue resolution and streamlining of operations. A conversational assistant powered by this LLM will be accessible through the restaurant-owner app and WhatsApp.

Through these innovative applications of generative AI, Swiggy aims to revolutionize user experiences and improve operational efficiency for both customers and partners in the food delivery ecosystem.

