WhatsApp Beta update enables group calls with up to 15 users

WhatsApp, the messaging platform owned by Meta, is introducing a new feature for iOS beta users that allows them to initiate group calls with up to 15 participants. Previously, group calls support up to 32 participants, but initiating a call was limited to 7 people. With this update, beta users can now select up to 15 users to start the group call, while the call can still accommodate up to 32 participants in total.

This new feature aims to make it more convenient for users to include more participants during the setup of group calls. The update is currently rolling out to some beta testers who have installed the latest version of WhatsApp beta for iOS from the TestFlight app. It is expected to be made available to more users in the following days.

Last year, Meta Founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced the 32-person video calling feature for WhatsApp, enhancing communication capabilities for users. Additionally, earlier this month, the platform introduced another feature in iOS beta, enabling users to send high-quality videos. While the feature preserves video dimensions, some minor compression is still applied to the video. Therefore, sending videos in their original quality is not feasible. The default option for all videos will be 'Standard quality,' and users will have to manually select the high-quality option whenever they wish to send a video with better quality. When using the high-quality option, a tag will be added to the message bubble to inform the recipient that the video is sent using this feature.

These updates reflect WhatsApp's continuous efforts to enhance user experience and expand communication options for its user base. By introducing features like group calls with more participants and improved video quality, WhatsApp aims to maintain its position as one of the leading messaging platforms in the market.

