Galaxy Unpacked event to showcase Samsung's latest innovations in foldable technology

Samsung is gearing up to launch its fifth-generation foldable smartphones, set to revolutionize the market with significant improvements. Industry experts anticipate that the new devices will offer a larger display of real estate, particularly for the Galaxy Flip model, making it more usable. Additionally, the flagship-grade cameras in the Galaxy Folds are expected to be enhanced further.

One of the key advancements consumers are looking forward to is a thinner, lighter design with a reduced visible crease in the foldable screens. This improvement in design and fold engineering, combined with optimized software-apps partnerships, is expected to solidify Samsung's leadership in the foldable smartphone market.

Neil Shah, research vice president at Counterpoint Research, praised Samsung's pioneering efforts in this category and predicted that the new foldable would elevate the overall user experience.

The demand for foldable smartphones is on the rise, driven by the premiumization trend and a maturing user base seeking differentiation and enhanced smartphone capabilities. Experts predict that global shipments of foldable phones will surpass 50 million units by 2025 and exceed 100 million units in annual sales by 2027.

In 2023 alone, it is estimated that more than 21.4 million foldable phones, including flip and fold form factors, will be shipped globally, indicating a healthy demand for this form factor.

The success of foldable has resulted in a positive point in a market that experienced an 11% decline in 2022. Despite a slight drop in average selling prices, foldable remains in the premium price segments across all regional markets, including India.

Samsung's commitment to the foldable form factor, continuous product innovations, and substantial investments have contributed to a refined foldable experience, according to Prabhu Ram, Head of the Industry Intelligence Group at CMR.

The highly anticipated 'Galaxy Unpacked' event, scheduled for July 26 in South Korea, will unveil Samsung's latest foldable and other devices. The company's design philosophy revolves around three main principles: Essential, Innovative, and Harmonious. The new foldable will embody these principles and showcase Samsung's commitment to ergonomics and user experience.

With the launch of its fifth-generation foldable, Samsung aims to attract mainstream consumers and maintain its position as a leader in the foldable smartphone market. The future looks promising for foldable, with a projected surge in shipments and growing consumer interest in this innovative and versatile form factor.

