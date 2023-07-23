Amazon mandates employee relocation for three days of in-office work weekly

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Amazon requires three days of in-office work, demands employees to relocate

Amazon is implementing changes to its employee work arrangements, requiring some corporate workers to be present in the office for three days each week. This decision has sparked tension between the company and its employees, particularly due to layoffs that occurred last year.

According to a Bloomberg report, each department will determine which employees need to work in the office and when. However, Amazon has not yet disclosed the number of employees who will be impacted by this new policy. Some employees who previously worked from home during the pandemic may need to relocate closer to the office to comply with the three-day in-office requirement.

An Amazon spokesperson stated that working together in the office for at least three days per week has resulted in increased energy and improved collaboration among teams and nearby businesses. The company is actively seeking ways to bring more teams together in the same office locations and will directly communicate any decisions that affect employees.

Despite the company's efforts to enhance collaboration, morale at Amazon has been affected by last year's layoffs, which impacted approximately 27,000 people. In May, Amazon asked most of its corporate staff to be present in the office for at least three days a week, prompting protests by some employees in Seattle.

The layoffs at Amazon have been part of a broader cost-cutting initiative. In 2023, the company laid off a total of 27,000 employees, with 18,000 affected in the first round announced in January and 9,000 in the second round announced in March. Certainly, the latest layoffs have impacted the employees working for the company and are working across various positions and levels. The functions have been concentrated in Europe, the United States and India. As Amazon faces increased competition from rivals like Walmart and Target, along with challenges such as rising inflation and supply chain disruptions, layoffs are seen as a strategy to reduce expenses and improve efficiency.

