Apple iPhone 15 Leaks- Will there be a change in the dynamic island design?

Apple fans are eagerly waiting for iPhone 15 series, which is anticipated to launch in September this year, possibly during the second or third week. Prior to the official unveiling, numerous leaks have surfaced, offering glimpses into the highly anticipated device. The iPhone 15 is expected to bring significant changes compared to its predecessors, creating a buzz in the market.

One notable change is the design of the display panel. While the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max featured a dynamic island design, Apple plans to adopt a different approach for the iPhone 15 series. The latest leaks suggest a switch to an I-shape cutout design, bringing a fresh look to the screen.

The iPhone 15 is rumoured to come with a glass panel and leaked details about the screen protector add more weight to the speculation. Notably, all models in the series, including the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max, and iPhone 15 Plus, are expected to feature the I-shape cutout design.

Leaked images of the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max indicate a remarkably slim design, adding to the excitement surrounding the upcoming release.

As the launch date approaches, anticipation grows among Apple enthusiasts who are eager to experience the new iPhone series and explore the advancements and changes brought forth by the tech giant. The I-shape cutout design and glass panel are among the significant modifications that promise to enhance the user experience and elevate the iPhone 15 series to new heights.

