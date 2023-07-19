OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G Review: Decent performing budget smartphone

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G

The smartphone market is evolving rapidly, with the gap between premium and budget smartphones narrowing significantly. Many premium smartphone companies are now offering Lite Editions of their products specifically targeting the budget segment. These Lite Editions come packed with numerous features found in expensive smartphones, but at a more affordable price point, typically under 20,000. OnePlus has also joined this trend by launching the OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G. Our team has thoroughly tested this phone over a period of three weeks to determine if it retains the signature OnePlus experience despite being in the budget segment, and whether it is a worthwhile purchase or if there are better alternatives available. In this review, we will discuss the strengths and weaknesses of this phone to help you make an informed decision.

Touch and Feel

The real strength of the phone lies in its features, but the first attraction is the looks. Talking about OnePlus CE 3 Lite, its build looks like a premium phone. This phone is not very heavy. Talking about the look, the phone we reviewed was in Chromatic Gray colour which looks decent. Along with this, it also comes in a Lime Green colour variant as well. There are two big circles at the back in which three cameras are fitted along with the LED light. The OnePlus trademark logo on the back of the phone indicates that it is a member of the OnePlus family.

Average Display

The handset has a large 6.72-inch FHD display and is not AMOLED- which makes the viewing experience average. Though the design is of the handset is fine, but edges of the screen looks a bit dim. Despite the 120Hz adaptive refresh rate, scrolling through text and websites shows a lack of visibility sharpness.

Speaker

The company has given a dual-speaker system on the device, which delivered a loud play experience- talking about the calls on speaker or watching OTT show, and a music play experience. So, those who are still using a wired jack have good news, as the device comes with a 3.5mm headphone jack. The handset comes with a feature which enables the user to boost the volume by up to 200%. But honestly, as per my experience, it looks like a notch above 100 per cent- that's it!

Camera

One of the key highlights of any OnePlus phone is its camera performance. With the OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite, the company boasts a 108-megapixel main camera, which sounds impressive on paper. However, in practical usage, the picture quality falls short of expectations. While outdoor shots in bright sunlight appear clear, the camera's performance indoors or in low-light conditions is underwhelming, rendering it average at best. In many instances, the picture quality turned out to be below average, and night-time photography resulted in blurry images. Additionally, the lens struggled to focus properly for macro shots. On the bright side, the device does feature a 16-megapixel front camera that does a decent job of capturing skin tones in selfies.

Performance

The OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G is equipped with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G chipset, which is also found in other smartphones within its price range, like the iQOO Z6 and POCO X5. In my review unit, I had 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. When it comes to multitasking, the phone handled everyday tasks with ease, including browsing and casual gaming.

Battery

The OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite comes equipped with a 5,000mAh battery, which has become a standard feature in many smartphones today. The battery performance of the Nord CE 3 Lite is impressive, as it easily lasts throughout the day even with heavy usage. You won't find yourself needing to carry a power bank or charger with you. Additionally, the phone includes a 67-watt SUPERVOOC Endurance Edition charger, which offers fast charging capabilities. In just a quick 15-minute plug-in, the charger was able to provide the device with approximately 30 per cent battery life.

Verdict

It would be unfair to compare the OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite with the flagship phones from the company. The budget devices often require compromises in certain areas to maintain affordability. With the Nord CE 3 Lite, users can enjoy a large display, impressive battery life, a smooth interface, and the convenience of a 3.5mm audio jack. However, it's worth noting that the device lacks an AMOLED display, and the camera performance is average, which may not meet the expectations of photography enthusiasts.

So, if you are specifically looking for a budget smartphone, then the new OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite is a decent option. However, if camera quality is a priority for you, it may be worth exploring other smartphones in the market.

