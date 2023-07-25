iQOO Z7 Pro 5G: Price and specifications leak ahead of India launch

Follow us on Image Source : IQOO iQoo Z7: Price and features revealed ahead of launch

iQOO is gearing up to unveil another exciting smartphone in the Indian market. Following the recent introduction of the iQOO Neo 7 Pro, the company is now set to announce the highly anticipated iQOO Z7 Pro 5G device. With a focus on providing users with diverse options at various price points, iQOO aims to capture the attention of smartphone enthusiasts. While the official launch date remains undisclosed, a teaser from iQOO indicates that the new phone will arrive soon. Leaked details regarding the price and specifications of the iQOO Z7 Pro have also surfaced, revealing more about the upcoming device.

Twitter tipster Paras Guglani suggests that the iQOO Z7 Pro may be priced between Rs 25,000 and Rs 30,000 in India. It is expected to be more budget-friendly compared to the iQOO Neo 7, which hit the market at Rs 29,999. Further clarity on the pricing can be expected in the upcoming days or weeks, and rumors suggest the phone could make its debut in India within the next 10 to 15 days.

Ahead of the official launch, Nipun Marya, CEO of iQOO India, has given a glimpse of the iQOO Z7 Pro 5G's design. The device showcases a sleek curved display with minimal side bezels and a centrally-aligned punch-hole cutout for the front camera. However, additional details about the phone are yet to be revealed by the company.

As per the leaks, the iQOO Z7 Pro 5G is anticipated to come equipped with Android 13 OS out of the box. The device is further rumoured to come with a 6.78-inch curved AMOLED display with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels and a refresh rate of 120Hz, aligning with many mid-range smartphones under the Rs 30,000 price bracket. Under the hood, the phone could be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7200 chipset, supported by up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

Regarding the camera setup, the 5G device is rumoured to sport a dual-camera configuration on the rear, with a 64-megapixel primary camera equipped with optical image stabilization (OIS) for stable videos. This setup might be accompanied by a 2-megapixel secondary camera. For selfies, the front camera could have a 16-megapixel sensor. Lastly, the iQOO Z7 Pro is expected to house a 4,600mAh battery with 66W fast charging support, ensuring efficient power replenishment.

