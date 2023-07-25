Google honors Dr. Mod Helmy on his 122nd birth anniversary with a Doodle

Follow us on Image Source : GOOGLE Google honors Dr. Mod Helmy on his 122nd birthday

On Tuesday, Google Doodle paid tribute to Dr. Mod Helmy, a remarkable Egyptian-German medical doctor, on his 122nd birthday. Born in Khartoum, Sudan, in 1901 to a German mother and an Egyptian father, Dr. Helmy's life was marked by extraordinary acts of bravery and compassion during one of history's darkest periods.

During the Holocaust, Dr. Helmy risked his own life to rescue Jewish people, displaying unwavering courage and humanity amidst the atrocities of World War II. The Google Doodle artwork, created by Berlin-based guest artist Noa Snir, beautifully portrays Dr. Helmy's Egyptian and German heritage, with his arms extended around a symbol of unity and community.

Dr. Helmy's journey in medicine began in 1922 when he moved to Germany for his medical studies. After completing his training at the Robert Koch Hospital in Berlin, he rose to become the head of the urology department. However, with Adolf Hitler's rise to power in 1933, the hospital dismissed all its Jewish staff members, and Dr. Helmy himself faced discrimination and persecution under the Nazi regime.

In 1939, Dr. Helmy, along with other Egyptian nationals, was arrested, but due to severe illness, he was released with strict police surveillance. The Nazis further obstructed his life, preventing him from marrying his German fiancée and forcing him to work as an assistant to another doctor. Despite these challenges, Dr. Helmy showed immense courage by writing fake sick notes to help innocent people evade forced labor.

His most heroic act came when he sheltered a Jewish patient, Anna Boros, from the Nazis, saving her from deportation to a concentration camp. Dr. Helmy also extended his protection to Boros' family members, including her mother, stepfather, and grandmother, ensuring their safety during the Holocaust.

In recognition of his extraordinary actions, the Yad Vashem, the World Holocaust Remembrance Center, honored Dr. Mod Helmy with the Righteous Among the Nations award in 2013, acknowledging his selfless and brave deeds that saved lives during one of history's darkest chapters.

On his 122nd birth anniversary, Google Doodle pays tribute to the unsung hero whose legacy of compassion and valor continues to inspire generations around the world.

