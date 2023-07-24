Over 60% of global population active on social media- New study reveals

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Over 60% of the global population active on social media- New study reveals

According to a recent study by digital advisory firm Kepios, more than 60% of the world's population, nearly five billion people, are actively engaged on social media platforms. This represents a 3.7% increase from the previous year. The number of social network users is now approaching the number of internet users, with 5.19 billion individuals (64.5% of the world population) accessing the internet.

Social media usage varies significantly by region, with East and Central Africa having just one out of 11 people using social media, while India sees one out of three people using these platforms. The average time spent on social media has also increased, with users spending two hours and 26 minutes daily, an additional two minutes compared to the previous period.

The report also reveals that Brazilians spend the most time on social media, an average of three hours and 49 minutes per day, while the Japanese spend less than an hour. On average, users are active on seven different social media platforms.

ALSO READ: Google conducts tests on redesigned Photos App with new features

Meta's platforms, including WhatsApp, Instagram, and Facebook, remain popular globally. In China, WeChat, TikTok, and Douyin are the leading social media apps. The top social media platforms worldwide are completed by Twitter, Messenger, and Telegram, according to the study.

Additionally, the US Precise Advertiser Report: Kids (PARK) indicates that YouTube remains the dominant content platform for kids under 12 in the US, with about 9 out of 10 accessing content on the platform, compared to 4 out of 10 for TikTok.

Inputs from IANS

Latest Technology News