Google conducts tests on redesigned Photos App with new features

Google is currently testing a revamped version of its popular photo-sharing and storage app, 'Google Photos.' Screenshots of the redesigned app were shared by the reliable Google News Telegram channel, revealing some notable changes. The company is gradually rolling out the update to a small group of Photos users, and it remains to be seen how these changes will be received by the broader user base.

One of the most apparent changes in the new version is the disappearance of the bottom navigation bar seen in the current iteration. Instead, the Search tab now features a separate circular floating button to the right. Additionally, the Sharing option, which was previously located on the bottom bar, has been moved to the top right of the screen, situated to the left of the profile image. The Google Photos logo has also been relocated to the top left corner instead of the centre.

Earlier this month, Google Photos expanded its editing suite by introducing 12 new video effects. These effects, such as Dust Max, Black and White Film, and Light Leak, add a personal touch to users' videos, enhancing their creative options for video editing.

Among the new effects, the Poster effect gives videos a folded paper appearance, while the Layout effect creates a block-by-block visual layout for selfie videos.

Moreover, in June (2023), it was reported that Google was testing a new feature of an on-demand cinematic effect in the Google Photos App. The feature, labelled as "cinematic photo creator," was available under the 'Utilities' option for select users in the Library tab. With this feature, users can choose a photo and specify the duration of the resulting video. The app then creates a slow-motion zoom animation based on the chosen image, adding a cinematic touch to the user's photos.

As Google continues to test and roll out new features and design changes to its Photos app, users can expect enhanced editing capabilities and a more intuitive user experience, further solidifying Google Photos' position as a popular choice for photo and video storage and sharing.

