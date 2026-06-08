How many Tejas Mk1A fighter jets has HAL produced? Latest figures revealed

New Delhi:

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday (June 8) reviewed the progress of major projects being undertaken by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL). Following the meeting, several key updates emerged regarding delays in the delivery of the indigenous LCA Tejas Mk1A fighter jets, Russia's Sukhoi Su-57 fighter aircraft, and India's indigenous fifth-generation fighter programme, the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA). Discussions were also held on the possibility of imposing penalties on HAL over delivery delays.

What is the latest update on Tejas Mk1A?

According to available information, the Defence Minister received a comprehensive report on the LCA Tejas Mk1A fighter jet during Monday's crucial meeting. Sources indicated that HAL has already manufactured 18 Tejas Mk1A fighter jets. However, only six engines have been received so far.

The Tejas Mk1A is powered by engines supplied by the US-based company General Electric (GE), and delays in engine deliveries have affected the induction schedule.

HAL may face penalties

According to Defence Ministry sources, officials informed the meeting that India should have around 18-24 Tejas Mk1A fighter aircraft ready by the end of this year.

The issue of imposing penalties on HAL for delays in handing over the aircraft was also discussed during the review meeting.

Discussions concerning fifth-generation fighter jets, which are crucial for India, also took place during the meeting. Sources said discussions were held regarding Russia's Sukhoi Su-57 stealth fighter jet, which Moscow has been actively offering to India. Russia has reportedly proposed not only the aircraft but also a transfer of related technologies.

However, it was emphasised that India's own Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) program remains a high priority.

How many Tejas Mk1A jets have been ordered?

A total of 83 jets have been ordered, including 73 fighters and 10 trainers. The Mk1A features improved avionics, radar, and weapon systems over the earlier variant. However, delivery delays have raised concerns within the defence establishment.

The Mk-1A is a significant upgrade over the earlier Tejas Mk-1 variant. Central to this evolution is its sensor suite, spearheaded by the Israeli-origin ELM-2052 Active Electronically Scanned Array (AESA) radar, a marked improvement over the mechanically scanned radar in the Mk-1.

This AESA system enables simultaneous tracking of multiple targets at longer ranges, even in cluttered or jammed environments, crucial for air dominance in complex theatres like Ladakh or the northeast. It is backed by a revamped digital cockpit interface, Smart Multi-Function Displays (SMFDs), and a Digital Flight Control Computer (DFCC Mk-1A) that delivers better handling at high speeds and altitudes.

Together these features offer real-time situational awareness and rapid-response capability, putting the Mk-1A on par with frontline jets in the region, including Pakistan's Chinese-supported JF-17 Block III.

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