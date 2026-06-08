Several Indian workers killed in Dubai after minibus collides with truck

Dubai:

Several Indian workers were killed in a tragic road accident in Dubai on Monday (Kune 8) after a minibus carrying them collided with a truck that had stopped in the middle of the road, the authorities said.

Indian Consulate in Dubai expresses grief

Expressing grief over the incident, the Indian Consulate in Dubai said it was deeply saddened by the loss of lives and was coordinating closely with local authorities to assist those affected. "Deeply saddened by the tragic road accident in Dubai that claimed the lives of several Indian workers," the Consulate said in a post on X.

The mission further said that it is working with the relevant authorities to provide all possible assistance and support to the victims and their families. "Our officials visited the hospital, met the injured Indians, and are working closely with local authorities to provide all possible assistance and support. Our heartfelt condolences and prayers are with the grieving families during this difficult time," it added.

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Bus driver rammed into truck from behind

Brigadier Juma Salem bin Suwaidan, Director of the General Department of Traffic at Dubai Police, said that preliminary investigations showed the truck had stopped suddenly in the middle of the Emirates Road due to a technical fault.

"The bus driver, who allegedly failed to pay attention and keep a safe distance, then rammed into the truck from behind," he said in a statement.

"The accident resulted in seven fatalities and nine injuries, including five serious and four moderate injuries. All injured were transported to the hospital for treatment," he added.

Brigadier Juma Salem said that experts from the Traffic Accident Investigation Section were dispatched to the scene to inspect and gather precise evidence to determine the exact causes of the crash.

"Traffic patrols regulated traffic flow, secured the site, and facilitated the access of rescue vehicles. Work teams also removed the damaged truck and bus to restore normal traffic flow," he said.

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