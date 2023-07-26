My Netflix: Here's all you need to know about Netflix's all new personalised tab

Follow us on Image Source : PEXELS Netflix brings personalised 'My Netflix' tab for Android and iOS users

In an effort to enhance user experience, Netflix, the renowned streaming giant, has launched a new personalised tab called 'My Netflix' for Android and iOS users. As per a recent blog post, the 'My Netflix' tab is currently being rolled out on iOS, with availability on Android scheduled for next month.

The 'My Netflix' tab is designed to be a convenient and personalized space that offers easy shortcuts to help users easily select what they want to watch. Within this dedicated section, users can access various personalised content, including their downloads, TV series and movies they've given a thumbs up to, shows and films saved to their 'My List,' watched trailers, set reminders, ongoing shows, recently watched content, and more.

Despite the introduction of the 'My Netflix' tab, users can still explore the full collection of series and films through the Home tab and other sections of the app.

To further enhance personalisation, Netflix tailors the content and recommendations in the 'My Netflix' tab based on user interactions and preferences. According to the company, the more users engage with the platform and provide feedback, the more personalised content they will see in their 'My Netflix' tab.

This update comes on the heels of Netflix's enhancement of the profile transfer feature that enables users to easily transfer their personalised recommendations, viewing history, 'My List,' saved games, and other preferences to another account.

Recently, the platform also took measures to address password sharing outside of subscribers' homes, aiming to ensure a fair and sustainable revenue model. The company introduced paid sharing in more than 100 countries, covering a significant portion of its revenue base.

