Tech tips: Step-by-step guide on how to conduct polls in Google Meet

In response to the growing demand for digital workplaces and remote learning, Google has been continuously enhancing its video conferencing application, Google Meet. One notable addition to the platform is the Polls feature, designed to create an interactive and engaging environment during meetings and classes.

Polls can be a great icebreaker, especially at the start of a meeting, to actively involve participants and boost a sense of presence and focus. For meeting hosts, the ability to join the call a few minutes early and set up poll questions enables them to gather reactions and maintain the group's engagement throughout the session. Hosts can create multiple questions, viewable only to them, and launch the polls at relevant moments during the call. Additionally, meeting hosts receive a detailed report with the tally of the poll results, making it convenient to review and take necessary actions.

For moderators, Google Meet offers the option to create polls for participants to vote on during the session. After the meeting concludes, the moderator receives an automated email containing a comprehensive report of the poll results, including participant names and their respective answers. However, for anonymous polls, participant names remain undisclosed in the report, ensuring confidentiality.

Here's how to conduct a poll on Google Meet:

Step 1: During a meeting, click on "Activities" in the bottom right corner and select "Polls."

: Click to start a poll.: Enter a question and add options for the poll. Optionally, you can enable anonymous responses for participant privacy.: Choose to either launch the poll or save it for later use. Saved polls remain listed under Polls for the duration of the meeting and are permanently deleted after the call ends. Meeting moderators receive a polling report via email at the meeting's conclusion.

