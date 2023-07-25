Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV iQOO Neo 7 Pro 5G Review: Powerful smartphone under Rs. 40,000

The iQoo Neo 7 Pro 5G is the latest addition to the iQoo smartphone lineup in India, offering competitive features in the sub-Rs. 40,000 segment. Priced at Rs. 34,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant and Rs. 37,999 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant, it aims to stand out among its rivals. Let's dive into the key aspects of this device.

Design and Display:

The iQoo Neo 7 Pro 5G boasts a stylish design with a curved-edge rear panel and a plastic frame. Users have the option to choose between the Fearless Flame variant with a vegan leather rear panel in a vibrant orange shade or the Dark Storm variant with AG glass and a slightly shimmery look. The phone has an IP52 rating for water and dust resistance, although some competitors offer higher ratings. The 6.78-inch AMOLED display with a full-HD+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rate provides a delightful multimedia experience.

Specifications and Software:

Under the hood, the iQoo Neo 7 Pro 5G is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, paired with LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage. It runs on the Android 13-based Funtouch OS 13, offering a relatively clean software experience with some preinstalled apps.

Performance and Battery Life:

In terms of battery, the device delivers good performance, handling tasks and gaming sessions seamlessly. It even supports 'Frame Rate Interpolation' for smoother gaming experiences. In benchmark tests, the iQoo Neo 7 Pro 5G outperforms its rivals. The 5,000mAh battery ensures impressive battery life, and with the bundled 120W fast charging adapter, the phone charges fully in just 27 minutes.

Cameras:

The phone features a triple-camera setup on the back, including a 50MP primary camera, an 8MP ultra-wide camera, and a 2MP macro sensor. The camera performance in daylight is good, capturing detailed and dynamic range images. The 16MP front camera takes decent selfies, but some beauty enhancements may be applied even with beautification disabled. Video recording at up to 4K 60fps is supported, providing satisfactory results.

Verdict:

The iQoo Neo 7 Pro 5G offers excellent value for its price, with a powerful SoC, smooth display, impressive battery life, and fast charging. It outperforms its competitors in raw performance, but some rivals may offer more RAM and slightly better camera performance. The decision between iQoo Neo 7 Pro 5G and OnePlus devices may come down to personal preferences, particularly in terms of software experience. Overall, for those seeking a feature-rich smartphone under Rs. 40,000, the iQoo Neo 7 Pro 5G is undoubtedly worth considering.

