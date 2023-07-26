Elon Musk unveil Twitter's 'X' logo, promises ongoing evolution

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Twitter rebranded as 'X' with ever-evolving logo, says Elon Musk

Elon Musk, the owner of Twitter, revealed that the social media platform will be rebranded as 'X' and that its new logo will evolve over time. A user had commented on the bolder and edgier look of the 'X' logo, to which Musk responded that he didn't like the thicker bars and would be reverting the design. He emphasized that the logo will undergo further changes as it evolves.

Musk had been hinting at the rebranding since Sunday, where he tweeted about bidding farewell to the Twitter brand and alluding to the departure of the iconic blue bird logo. Subsequently, the 'X' logo replaced the bird on the platform's web version, and the official Twitter account's name was changed to 'X' along with its picture.

In the midst of the rebranding, Twitter announced a new feature that allows Verified Users to download certain videos. However, videos uploaded before Tuesday are not downloadable. The feature has been rolled out on iOS and will soon be available on Android and the Web. Users have the option to disable the 'Allow video to be downloaded' feature for their videos to prevent unauthorized downloads.

Musk clarified that the acquisition of Twitter by X Corp serves two purposes: ensuring freedom of speech and accelerating the development of X, the everything app. He explained that the name 'Twitter' made sense in the past when the platform was primarily used for short messages like birds tweeting. However, with the ability to post almost anything, including lengthy videos, the name no longer aligns with its capabilities.

Looking ahead, Musk revealed that X Corp plans to introduce comprehensive communications features and enable transactions in the financial world in the coming months. With the rebranding and focus on evolving the platform, Musk envisions 'X' becoming the most valuable brand on Earth

Inputs from IANS

