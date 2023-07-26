Lectrix EV launches LXS G3.0 and LXS G2.0 electric scooters in India: Details

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Lectrix EV launches LXS G3.0 and LXS G2.0 electric scooters

Lectrix EV, the pioneering electric mobility arm of SAR Group, has recently revealed its latest offerings, the Lectrix LXS G3.0 and LXS G2.0 electric scooters. The LXS G2.0 electric scooter is available at Rs 10,3000 in the market and the LXS G3.0 scooter's price is yet to be announced by the company. Pre-bookings have already begun and those buyers who will buy the vehicle before August 15 will get an additional discount of Rs 5,000 as a limited-period introductory offer. After that, the deliveries are set to commence from the 16th of August, across India.

These cutting-edge two-wheelers boast an impressive array of 93 game-changing features, revolutionizing urban mobility. The scooters have been meticulously designed to prioritize modernity, safety, intelligence, and connectivity.

Image Source : INDIA TVLectrix EV launches LXS G3.0 and LXS G2.0 electric scooters

Among the 93 features, there are 36 groundbreaking safety measures, 24 intelligent features, and 14 comfort-enhancing elements, setting them apart from others in the EV industry. Notably, Lectrix has managed to maintain an affordable and competitive price range, making these scooters accessible to a wide audience.

The Lectrix LXS G vehicles offer a seamless riding experience, equipped with an integrated navigation system, smart safety features, voice assistant, and a robust chassis that has been rigorously tested for over 2.6 lac kms. The real game-changer, however, lies in the smart connected features. The scooters will be capable of receiving updates over the air, ensuring that users always have access to the latest advancements.

Image Source : INDIA TVLXS G2.0 electric scooter (Blue)

K Vijaya Kumar, MD & CEO of Lectrix EV, expressed their vision for the LXS G series, stating, "Lectrix aims to provide the young generation of India with quality, affordable, and connected mobility solutions, empowering them to move forward without any obstacles. Easy, affordable, and clean personal mobility is the key to progress, and we want to make it effortless for the Gen Z to transition to electric mobility."

The LXS G scooters offer a range of tech-based amenities, such as auto-indicators, smart ignition, helmet warning, vehicle diagnostics, ride statistics, remote seat operation via a mobile app, anti-theft mechanism, and helmet warning. These features are unparalleled in the EV industry, catering specifically to the needs of the Indian Gen Z.

Image Source : LECTRIX EVLectrix EV launches LXS G3.0 and LXS G2.0 electric scooters

ALSO READ: Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Event: How to watch it live and what to expect

K Vijaya Kumar emphasized, "The LXS G scooters come with 93 game-changing features, tailored to meet the demands of the Gen Z. We understand their need for well-connected vehicles with smart navigation, first-class auto-indicators, over-the-air updates, find-my-vehicle functionality, emergency SOS buttons, and more. The young, sleek design and vibrant colors make it even more appealing."

Image Source : INDIA TVLectrix EV launches LXS G3.0 and LXS G2.0 electric scooters in India

The Lectrix LXS G 2.0 and LXS G 3.0 will be available nationwide through their dealership partners, offering battery options of 2.3KW and 3KW, with a range of over 100+ KMs. These futuristic scooters will be available in more than 100 cities/dealerships pan-India.

ALSO READ: OpenAI's chatbot ChatGPT now available on Android in India

Latest Technology News