WhatsApp introduces enhanced safety tools on the Android Beta version

WhatsApp is introducing safety tools on its Android beta platform. The new screen will appear when beta users receive messages from unknown numbers, allowing them to block or report contacts and providing safety tips.

Saumya Nigam Edited By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04 New Delhi Updated on: July 27, 2023 18:15 IST
WhatsApp, owned by Meta, is introducing new safety tools for users on its Android beta platform. When beta users receive messages from unknown phone numbers, a new safety screen will appear, providing options to block unknown contacts or report them to the moderation team. The screen also offers information on how to stay safe in chat by checking profile details like name, photo, and country code. Additionally, the platform ensures added privacy and control by not notifying the sender that their messages have been read until the user chooses to reply or add the contact to their address book.

These safety tools are currently available to some beta testers who have installed the latest WhatsApp beta update for Android and are expected to roll out to more users in the coming days. Earlier, the instant messaging platform introduced a new feature which enables users to create new groups while forwarding messages. The platform has been further working on an animated avatar feature for Android beta, aiming to enhance users' interactions and communication experience. Furthermore, WhatsApp recently rolled out a feature on Android beta that enables users to send high-quality videos.

ALSO READ: Excitel's latest plan brings 12 OTT platforms to subscribers

ith these new updates, WhatsApp continues to prioritize user safety and aims to provide enhanced features for seamless and secure communication. The introduction of safety tools for handling messages from unknown numbers adds an extra layer of control and privacy, ensuring users can manage their interactions more effectively. As WhatsApp evolves its features on the Android beta platform, users can expect improved functionalities and increased safety measures to enhance their messaging experience.

ALSO READ: Watch YouTube videos together in Google Meet: Here's a step-by-step guide

Inputs from IANS

