Watch YouTube videos together in Google Meet: Here's a step-by-step guide

Thursday, July 27, 2023
     
To use the co-watch feature, users need to meet certain prerequisites. They must have an Android device, use Google Meet and YouTube with a personal Google Account, and have a YouTube Premium membership to initiate the live sharing session.

Vishal Upadhyay Edited By: Vishal Upadhyay New Delhi Updated on: July 27, 2023 15:03 IST
Image Source : YOUTUBE/GOOGLE MEET Learn how to co-watch YouTube in Google Meet

Google Meet has rolled out a new co-watch feature that enables users to watch YouTube videos together during a video call. The feature allows the host of the call, who must have a YouTube Premium subscription, to start a live sharing session of a YouTube video, while meeting guests can join in without needing a Premium membership.

Here are the steps to use Google Meet for co-watching YouTube videos with others:

  • Start a Google Meet call and join the meeting.
  • Tap the screen to display the call controls.
  • Tap on the More actions (three-dot menu) at the bottom and select "Activities."
  •  From the "Activities" menu, choose "YouTube."
  • Tap "Open YouTube" to launch the YouTube app.
  • Search for the video you want to co-watch via live sharing.
  • Tap on the desired video.
  •  A pop-up menu will appear, asking if you want to start a live sharing session. Tap "Start" to initiate the co-watch.

Once the live sharing starts, a green bar will appear at the bottom of the screen, indicating that the YouTube video is being shared with all meeting guests. During the co-watch, all participants in the meeting can pause, rewind, and forward the video for everyone to see.

It's worth noting that some YouTube videos cannot be played during live sharing, including content intended for kids and any paid content.

With this new co-watch feature, Google Meet aims to enhance collaboration and engagement during video meetings by allowing users to enjoy shared video content together. The feature brings a more interactive and entertaining element to virtual meetings, making them more enjoyable for participants.

