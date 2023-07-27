WhatsApp latest update: Check out the redesigned search bar

Follow us on Image Source : FILE WhatsApp's latest update features redesigned search bar

WhatsApp, an instant messaging platform owned by Meta is rolling out a redesigned search bar on its platform. According to a recent report from WABetaInfo, the latest update, WhatsApp beta for Android 2.23.16.5, brings a fresh look to the search bar, aligning with the principles of Material Design 3.

This redesign aims to improve the overall interface and make it more user-friendly. The changes are not limited to the main search bar; other search bars within the app, such as the one in the settings screen and while searching for messages in a conversation, have also received the updated design.

A screenshot shared by WABETAINFO

Moreover, some fortunate beta testers have noticed another interesting update in this version. The items placed within the top app bar are now displayed in a new white color, enhancing the visual appeal of the app.

While the redesigned search bar is currently available to selected beta testers who have installed the latest WhatsApp beta for Android update from the Google Play Store, it will gradually roll out to more users over the next few weeks.

In addition to the search bar revamp, WhatsApp is also introducing a new feature that allows users to create a new group while forwarding messages. Within the forwarding screen, users may notice a new "create group" icon, enabling them to easily create a group.

By selecting this option, users can easily add participants to the newly formed group, and the forwarded message will be automatically shared with them.

To check if this feature is available for your WhatsApp account, simply try forwarding a message and look for the new "create group" icon on the forwarding screen. If you see the icon, it means the feature is already enabled for you.

