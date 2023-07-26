WhatsApp Beta for Android introduces group creation while forwarding messages

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY WhatsApp Beta for Android enables group creation in message forwarding

Create groups on WhatsApp Beta for Android during message forwarding WhatsApp, the messaging platform owned by Meta is introducing a new feature on its Android beta version that allows users to create new groups while forwarding messages. This feature is expected to save users time and make group creation more efficient.

Within the forwarding screen, beta users will notice a 'create group' icon that enables them to quickly form a new group. After selecting this option, they can add participants to the group and then forward the message to it. The feature is available to some of the beta testers who installed the latest WhatsApp beta update on their Android devices, and it is further expected to roll out to more number of users in the upcoming days.

Additionally, WhatsApp is reportedly working on an animated avatar feature for Android beta. This feature aims to enhance user interactions by bringing more life and personality to stickers, allowing for a more expressive communication experience.

Furthermore, earlier this year in June, the platform introduced a feature on its Android beta that allows users to send high-quality videos. While the feature preserves the original video dimensions, minor compression is applied to maintain a balance between video quality and file size. The default option for video sending remains 'Standard quality,' and users will need to manually select the high-quality option when they want to send videos with better quality.

WhatsApp's continuous efforts to introduce new features and enhancements aim to improve the user experience and provide more versatile and engaging communication tools. As these features are rolled out to more users, WhatsApp remains one of the leading messaging platforms in the market, offering a wide range of functionalities for its global user base.

Latest Technology News