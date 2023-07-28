Bluesky unveils 'Discover' Feed to replace 'What's Hot', focusing on user customization

Follow us on Image Source : BLUESKY Bluesky swaps 'What's Hot' with dynamic 'Discover' feed for enhanced user experience

Bluesky, backed by Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey, has recently announced a major update to its platform, replacing the existing 'What's Hot' feed with a more dynamic 'Discover' feed. The company aims to enhance the user experience by providing a customized feed that evolves over time based on individual preferences while still offering insights into the latest trends on the network.

The new Discover feed is designed to cater to users' interests and will combine a global view of trending topics with posts from accounts users follow and accounts connected within their social graph. The initial version of Discover takes algorithmic choice into account, allowing users to easily remove feeds they don't find appealing and discover and install new feeds that align with their specific interests.

Bluesky is committed to continuously improving the feed algorithm to ensure a steady stream of engaging content that refreshes frequently and aligns with users' evolving preferences. This emphasis on personalized content delivery sets Discover apart from the previous What's Hot feed, providing users with more control over their social media experience.

Additionally, the company is actively working on enhancing the search and discovery capabilities of custom feeds, as well as refining the developer experience to encourage further innovation on the platform.

Earlier in July, the company secured $8 million in funding in order to support its growth and mission. The company is also planning to introduce a paid service that will allow users to have custom domains as their handles, offering a more unique and personalized experience on the platform.

In recent months, Bluesky has been rolling out new moderation and safety features, including user lists and reply controls, to ensure a safer and more positive user experience. The introduction of labelling, moderation controls, and hashtags further reinforces the company's commitment to fostering a supportive and secure online community.

With these developments, Bluesky aims to position itself as a leading platform that prioritizes user preferences and engagement, offering a more tailored and enjoyable social media experience for its growing user base.

