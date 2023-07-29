Tech tips: Check your EPF balance online| Follow these simple steps

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Know how to check EPF balance online

The Employees' Provident Fund (EPF) is a significant retirement savings scheme that is mandatory for all employees in India earning up to Rs 15,000 per month. Managed by the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO), it involves contributions from both employers and employees to build a secure financial future.

To check your EPF balance online, you need to activate your Universal Account Number (UAN). Here are the simple steps to follow:

Log in to the EPFO portal using your login credentials.

Click on the "Our Services" tab.

From the dropdown menu, select "For employees."

Under "Services," click on "Member Passbook."

Enter your UAN and password on the subsequent login page.

Once logged in, access your EPF passbook to view your current balance.

Another convenient option is to use the UMANG application, also known as the "m-Sewa app of EPFO." Here's how:

Open the UMANG application and look for "EPFO" under "Employee Centric Services" on the home screen.

Click on "Member," followed by "Balance/Passbook."

Enter your UAN and registered mobile number.

After verification, you'll be able to view your updated EPF balance.

By following these easy steps, you can track your EPF balance and take control of your financial future. Remember, ensuring your UAN is activated is the first step toward accessing your EPF account online.

In conclusion, the EPF scheme plays a crucial role in securing a comfortable retirement. With user-friendly online methods like the EPFO portal and UMANG application, checking your EPF balance has become more accessible than ever before. Take advantage of these tools to stay updated on your retirement savings and plan for a financially stable future.

