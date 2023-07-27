WhatsApp introduces 'Quick Video Messaging' for Chats

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY WhatsApp rolls out instant video messages for chats

On Thursday, Mark Zuckerberg, the founder and CEO of Meta (formerly known as Facebook), announced a new feature for WhatsApp that allows users to instantly record and share video messages in chats. This feature aims to make sharing moments with friends and family more convenient and fun.

The video message feature works similarly to sending a quick voice message. Users can switch to video mode with a single tap and hold to record a video message. Additionally, they can swipe up to lock and record the video hands-free. Each video message can be up to 60 seconds long, allowing users to respond in real time to chats with whatever they want to convey.

When a video message is opened in a chat, it will automatically play on mute, and users can tap on the video to enable the sound. The company believes this will enhance the emotional impact of the messages, whether it's wishing someone a happy birthday, sharing a joke, or delivering good news.

Importantly, WhatsApp ensures that video messages are protected with end-to-end encryption, ensuring the security and privacy of users' communications.

While WhatsApp has already offered the option to send videos before, this new video message feature streamlines the process and makes it faster and more straightforward. The update has been rolling out to both iOS and Android users, with availability expected for everyone in the coming weeks.

With this new addition, WhatsApp continues to enhance its messaging platform, aiming to provide a seamless and enjoyable user experience for its billions of users worldwide. The feature caters to the growing demand for visual communication and is likely to further strengthen WhatsApp's position as one of the leading messaging apps globally.

