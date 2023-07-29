Meta set to launch mobile app for horizon worlds: Know everything

Follow us on Image Source : META Meta's horizon worlds mobile app coming soon

Meta's social virtual reality (VR) platform, Horizon Worlds, is set to launch its long-awaited mobile version soon. According to reports, the company had initially planned to release a mobile app for Horizon when it was launched, but they ended up not shipping it as it felt more like a VR game on mobile rather than a native mobile experience. However, the Horizon team has since rebuilt the application to provide a better mobile-native experience.

Meta's metaverse VP, Vishal Shah, revealed that a working version of the app was built a year ago, but it didn't meet their standards for a mobile-native experience. Now, the team is gearing up to beta test one of the first games on the mobile app, called 'Super Rumble,' a first-person shooter game.

One of the key features of the upcoming mobile app is cross-platform play, which will allow mobile users to engage with VR users seamlessly.

"We're going from a world where we are VR only to a place where we're going to be VR first," Shah stated

In the latest update for Horizon Worlds, called 'v120,' the company introduced quests and rewards for all users, a new quick actions menu to pause the experience, and more enhancements to enhance the overall user experience.

Last month, the company introduced a text-based 'world chat' feature for its social VR platform. Users can now communicate through text along with voice chat and can also @mention others in the same world chat session.

While an exact release date for the mobile app hasn't been disclosed yet, users can expect an improved mobile-native experience with the ability to connect and interact with VR users in Horizon Worlds.

