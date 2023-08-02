Wednesday, August 02, 2023
     
Over 66 lakh bad accounts blocked by WhatsApp in India during June

This move is part of the government's efforts to strengthen digital regulations and hold Big Tech companies accountable. The Ministry of Electronics and IT has introduced amendments to protect the rights of Indian citizens in the digital realm.

August 02, 2023
WhatsApp, an instant messaging platform owned by Meta, took measures to comply with India's IT Rules 2021 in the month of June. The messaging giant banned  66 lakh bad accounts in India during this period. Out of these, 2,434,200 accounts were proactively banned before any user reports were received.

WhatsApp's monthly compliance report also revealed that it received an unprecedented 7,893 complaint reports in June from Indian users. Among these reports, WhatsApp took action on 337 of them, which could involve either banning an account or restoring a previously banned account.

The company mentioned that its efforts were aimed at ensuring user safety on the platform. Their report includes details of user complaints and the corresponding actions taken by WhatsApp, along with the company's own preventive measures to combat abuse on the platform.

Reportedly, the Grievance Appellate Committee (GAC) played a role in overseeing the digital landscape in India. During June, WhatsApp received one order from the GAC, and the company complied with it.

Recently, the Indian government launched the GAC to address concerns raised by social media users regarding content and other issues. The committee will review appeals from users who disagree with decisions made by social media platforms. This move is part of the government's efforts to strengthen digital laws and regulate Big Tech companies in the country.

The Ministry of Electronics and IT has introduced amendments to safeguard the rights of 'Digital Nagriks' (Digital Citizens), aiming to create an open, safe, trusted, and accountable Internet environment.

Meanwhile, the platform has recently also rolled out the WhatsApp beta for the Android 2.23.16.11 version, which serves as a bug-fix update addressing the call quality problem. Users can expect improved call performance without facing these issues.

