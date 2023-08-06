Big changes coming to ChatGPT: OpenAI's latest updates revealed

Follow us on Image Source : FILE OpenAI set to launch new ChatGPT updates next week

Microsoft-owned OpenAI's first developer advocate and developer relations expert, Logan Kilpatrick, recently announced new updates for ChatGPT. Over the next week, a massive set of improvements will be rolled out which will enhance the user experience.

The new features highlighted by Kilpatrick include example prompts, suggested replies, and follow-up questions. These additions aim to make interactions with ChatGPT even more engaging and dynamic. In addition, ChatGPT Plus subscribers will now have a default setting for GPT-4 which will eliminate the need to manually toggle the latest publicly available OpenAI large language model each time they start a new chat.

For ChatGPT Plus users using the OpenAI Code Interpreter plugin, there is now support for multiple file uploads, further enhancing the plugin's functionality.

The updates have been met with praise from users on social media. Some expressed their desire for a history search feature, and Kilpatrick confirmed that it is already available on iOS.

"These are great changes, congrats to the team! If possible, please consider making the pages translated and localised. Most people know that we can interact with it in many languages, but the landing pages and interaction pages are a major hurdle to people that don't speak English," a user said.

Reportedly, the default and suggested prompts feature was particularly well-received, as it allows AI-powered apps to present users with context-aware suggestions which reduces the initial blank text box anxiety and enhances the overall experience.

OpenAI has been actively introducing new features to ChatGPT. Last month, they launched the 'customised instructions' feature in Beta for Plus users. This feature enables users to share specific instructions with the AI chatbot for future conversations which provides a more personalised interaction.

The company plans to roll out this feature to all users soon which will allow greater customisation and control over the conversations.

