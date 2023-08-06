Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg's cage fight to stream on X

Sunday, August 06, 2023
     
The long-awaited cage fight between tech billionaires Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg called the "fight of the century," will be live-streamed on X (formerly Twitter), says Musk.

Vishal Upadhyay Edited By: Vishal Upadhyay New Delhi Updated on: August 06, 2023 17:12 IST
Image Source : TWITTER/@LEXFRIDMAN Elon Musk was seen training with Lex Fridman

The much-anticipated cage fight between tech titans Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla, and Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Meta (formerly Facebook), is set to be live-streamed on X, formerly known as Twitter. Musk himself announced the news on X, confirming that all proceeds from the event will be donated to charity for veterans.

In a recent post, Musk revealed that he has been preparing for the epic showdown by lifting weights throughout the day at work since he doesn't have much time for regular workouts. 

ALSO READ: Elon Musk's X offers legal support for unfairly treated users

When asked about the purpose of the fight in the comments, Musk stated that it's a civilized form of war, and men enjoy such challenges.

In the comment section, a user asked, "Elon, what is the point of the fight? Is it to motivate you to work out?".

To which he replied, "It’s a civilised form of war. Men love war".

Last month, Zuckerberg expressed uncertainty about the fight's occurrence during an internal meeting at Meta. He admitted that while he loves fighting as a pastime, his primary passion lies in building things.

ALSO READ: Poco's newly launched M6 Pro 5G: Check all details here

The talk of this highly anticipated cage match began back in June when Musk responded to news about Meta launching a Twitter competitor. He humorously expressed concerns about Earth being exclusively under Zuckerberg's control, prompting a user to warn Musk about Zuckerberg's jiu-jitsu skills. In response, Musk fearlessly challenged Zuckerberg to a cage match.

The rivalry continued as Zuckerberg posted a screenshot of Musk's tweet with the caption "send me location," further fueling speculation about the potential fight. Both tech moguls have since been seen training in jiu-jitsu, adding to the excitement surrounding the event.

