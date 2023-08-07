Samsung's Galaxy F34 with 50MP camera launched in India: Specs, price, and other details

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Samsung Galaxy F34 smartphone debuts in India with 50MP camera

Samsung has launched its latest addition to the Galaxy F-series in India, the Galaxy F34 5G smartphone. The new device comes equipped with a 50-megapixel (OIS) camera. As an introductory offer, the Galaxy F34 5G will be available for purchase at a price of Rs 16,999 for the 6+128GB variant and Rs 18,999 for the 8+128GB variant.

Customers can find the smartphone on Samsung's official website and select retail stores. The Galaxy F34 5G is available in two attractive color options - Electric Black and Mystic Green.

"Experience the magic of Revolutionary Nightography, complemented by an unparalleled 120Hz FHD+ Super AMOLED display and a long-lasting 6000 mAh battery, all backed by up to 4 generations of OS upgrades and up to 5 years of Security updates," Aditya Babbar, Senior Director, Mobile Business, Samsung India, said in a statement.

The camera setup is a major selling point which features a 50MP (OIS) No Shake camera for high-resolution and shake-free photos and videos. The smartphone also comes with an 8MP 120-degree ultrawide lens and a 13MP front camera for selfies.

Powered by the Exynos 1280 5nm processor, the Galaxy F34 offers seamless multi-tasking and a lag-free user experience. With the added benefit of 5G connectivity, users can stay connected at all times, enjoying faster downloads, smoother streaming, and uninterrupted browsing, the company claimed.

The device also includes a Voice Focus feature that minimizes background noise during voice and video calls, which ensures crystal-clear conversations. Furthermore, the company mentioned that it is committed to providing up to four generations of OS upgrades and up to five years of security updates for the Galaxy F34.

