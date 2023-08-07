Monday, August 07, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Technology
  4. Samsung's Galaxy F34 with 50MP camera launched in India: Specs, price, and other details

Samsung's Galaxy F34 with 50MP camera launched in India: Specs, price, and other details

Samsung's Galaxy F34 5G is now up for pre-order in India. Priced under Rs 20,000, the smartphone will be competing with other popular models like OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite, Vivo T2, iQOO Z7, Poco X5, and Realme Narzo 50 5G.

Vishal Upadhyay Edited By: Vishal Upadhyay New Delhi Updated on: August 07, 2023 19:42 IST
Samsung Galaxy F34 smartphone debuts in India with 50MP
Image Source : FILE Samsung Galaxy F34 smartphone debuts in India with 50MP camera

Samsung has launched its latest addition to the Galaxy F-series in India, the Galaxy F34 5G smartphone. The new device comes equipped with a 50-megapixel (OIS) camera. As an introductory offer, the Galaxy F34 5G will be available for purchase at a price of Rs 16,999 for the 6+128GB variant and Rs 18,999 for the 8+128GB variant. 

Customers can find the smartphone on Samsung's official website and select retail stores. The Galaxy F34 5G is available in two attractive color options - Electric Black and Mystic Green.

ALSO READ: YouTube's latest experiment: Changes to channel page design

"Experience the magic of Revolutionary Nightography, complemented by an unparalleled 120Hz FHD+ Super AMOLED display and a long-lasting 6000 mAh battery, all backed by up to 4 generations of OS upgrades and up to 5 years of Security updates," Aditya Babbar, Senior Director, Mobile Business, Samsung India, said in a statement.

The camera setup is a major selling point which features a 50MP (OIS) No Shake camera for high-resolution and shake-free photos and videos. The smartphone also comes with an 8MP 120-degree ultrawide lens and a 13MP front camera for selfies.

ALSO READ: WhatsApp introduces 'Voice Chats' for Android beta users: Everything you need to know

Related Stories
ChatGPT integration potential found in Samsung Internet Browser App, reports suggest

ChatGPT integration potential found in Samsung Internet Browser App, reports suggest

Samsung unveils Galaxy Watch6, Galaxy Watch6 Classic and Galaxy Tab S9 series

Samsung unveils Galaxy Watch6, Galaxy Watch6 Classic and Galaxy Tab S9 series

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, Galaxy Z Flip 5: Price in India and availabilty

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, Galaxy Z Flip 5: Price in India and availabilty

Samsung commits to services portfolio in India as key innovation hub

Samsung commits to services portfolio in India as key innovation hub

Samsung Galaxy Ring set to launch in 2024: Expected features

Samsung Galaxy Ring set to launch in 2024: Expected features

Powered by the Exynos 1280 5nm processor, the Galaxy F34 offers seamless multi-tasking and a lag-free user experience. With the added benefit of 5G connectivity, users can stay connected at all times, enjoying faster downloads, smoother streaming, and uninterrupted browsing, the company claimed. 

The device also includes a Voice Focus feature that minimizes background noise during voice and video calls, which ensures crystal-clear conversations. Furthermore, the company mentioned that it is committed to providing up to four generations of OS upgrades and up to five years of security updates for the Galaxy F34. 

Latest Technology News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Technology

Top News

Related Technology News

Latest News