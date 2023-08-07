WhatsApp introduces 'Voice Chats' for Android beta users: Everything you need to know

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY WhatsApp brings 'Voice Chats' for Android beta users

WhatsApp, an instant messaging platform owned by Meta, is introducing a new voice chat feature for group conversations on its Android beta version. The feature allows beta users to access a voice waveform icon within a group chat, as reported by WABetaInfo.

To initiate a voice chat, users simply need to select the waveform icon, and a dedicated interface for the conversation will appear. The new aspect of this feature is that all participants in the group can join the voice chat at any time. If no one joins the conversation within the first 60 minutes, it will automatically end. However, anyone can start a new audio conversation whenever they choose.

One of the main advantages of the voice chat feature is that it allows users to start a call without causing everyone's phones to ring. Instead, all group participants will receive a silent notification when a new voice chat starts in their group. In addition, the group icon will display a small thumbnail representing the ongoing voice chat within the chat list.

To ensure privacy and security, the voice chat feature is protected by end-to-end encryption, meaning only the participants involved in the call can listen to its contents.

Currently, the voice chat feature is available to some users who have installed the latest WhatsApp beta for Android update. However, there are reports suggesting a wider release, indicating that some stable version users may also have the opportunity to experiment with this new feature.

The platform has been proactive in rolling out new features, as it was recently reported that the platform introduced an admin review feature for group chats on Android beta.

This feature will be accessible within the group settings screen, granting group admins the ability to maintain a safe and respectful environment within the conversation.

