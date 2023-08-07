Threads bring the 'Your Likes' feature along with an enhanced media upload quality option

Follow us on Image Source : THREADS Threads introduce the 'Your Likes' feature and enhanced media upload quality option

Meta-owned social platform Threads is launching a new feature called 'Your Likes,' allowing users to conveniently access their liked posts. After a testing phase on Android beta, this feature is now becoming available to all users. By navigating to Settings and selecting 'Your Likes,' users can easily view their liked content. Alongside this, Meta has included an upgraded media upload quality option, enabling users to share higher-quality photos and videos. This setting is accessible under Account > Media quality in the app's settings.

Moreover, Threads is enhancing user experience by introducing the ability to organize their list of followers based on two criteria: 'Latest first' and 'Earlier first.' To access the following list, users need to go to their profile, tap on the followers section, and then navigate to the 'Following' tab.

Mark Zuckerberg, Meta's CEO, recently announced further improvements to Threads, revealing that search and web experiences will be integrated into the platform in the coming weeks. Zuckerberg expressed his enthusiasm for the community's engagement on Threads and the team's pace of development.

Last month, Meta unveiled new updates to Threads, including a 'Following' feed and 'Translations' features. The 'For you' view offers a mix of posts from both followed profiles and recommended accounts, while the 'Following' view displays posts from followed users in chronological order. Threads achieved a significant milestone by amassing 100 million user sign-ups faster than any other social media platform in history.

With these enhancements, Meta continues to enrich the Threads experience and offer users more ways to connect and engage with content on the platform.

