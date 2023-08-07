Redmi Watch 3 Active Review: Great looks with value for money

Follow us on Image Source : REDMI Redmi Watch 3 Active

Redmi has recently added the new Active 3 smartwatch, which was launched a while back and has been priced at Rs 2,999. The new smartwatch comes with a decent extension of a smartphone just on a wrist- which enables the user to enjoy some really important health features like SpO2, heart rate monitor and sleep tracker. We reviewed the smartwatch for more than a week, and here is our review to make you understand if you should buy this smartwatch or not.

Looks and Display

The new Redmi Watch 3 Active features a slightly rectangular frame with rounded corners- and I must mention that it looks very much similar to an Apple Watch- many people even got confused with it. The smartwatch which we got was in silver colour- and the watch comes with a plastic dial with metallisation which was having a coating which gives it a premium look. The watch comes with a big 1.83-inch display and it is bright and vivid enough, offering adequate brightness for outdoor usage. It comes with a very smooth touch response, and the bezels are relatively thick, but still, it gives a very vivid viewing experience. The smartwatch is 5ATM waterproof, making it suitable for various activities.

Performance and Health Features

The Redmi Watch 3 Active offers various health features, including a heart-rate monitor, stress monitor, SpO2 tracking, and a sleep tracker. Users can sync messages and the calendar to reduce phone screen time. The Mi Fitness app allows users to customize widgets and have more control over the interface and settings. However, some health metrics may not be entirely accurate, like step counts and stress levels. Also, to my use, I tried using the smartwatch while swimming, and unfortunately, it was not having a feature where it could show the swimming option- but the website shows that it has the feature. I think I will have to check with the brand again.

Mi Fitness App

The watch gets synced with the app called Mi Fitness which synchronises the smartwatch with the device very easily. It is very easy to pair the smartwatch with any of your Android as well as your iOS device.

Modes and Additional Features

The new Watch 3 Active offers useful features like Theatre mode, Bluetooth calling and SoS alert. It lacks an altimeter to track altitude changes and elevation. While the smartwatch provides notifications, call logs, and calendar access, there is no always-on mode. The display features "raise to wake" and "cover display to enable sleep mode," which work seamlessly.

Battery Life

One of the standout features of the Redmi Watch 3 Active is its impressive battery life. With no always-on display (AOD), the catch could easily last for up to 12 days on a single charge. Users can adjust the auto-lock time to further prolong battery backup. Charging time is approximately two hours with the magnetic charger included in the box.

Verdict

The Redmi Watch 3 Active gets the basics right and offers a satisfactory experience. Its strength lies in the large display, impressive battery life and intuitive app experience. However, it faces tough competition from domestic players offering similar features at lower prices. Xiaomi may need to address the common design and improve auto-trackers to stay ahead in the market. Overall, the Redmi Watch 3 Active offers decent value for its price and can be a reliable extension of your smartphone.

