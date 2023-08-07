Global ransomware attacks spike, putting US at highest risk: New Study

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK New report shows global ransomware surge with US as primary victims

The global ransomware threat has reached an unprecedented level, with the United States being the primary target, according to a new report by internet security firm Malwarebytes. The study, which analyzed data from July 2022 to June 2023, revealed a staggering increase in ransomware attacks worldwide, with over 1,900 reported incidents collected during the observed period. Notably, more than 43% of these attacks originated in the US.

While Germany, France, and the UK also saw a surge in ransomware deployment, their numbers remained lower compared to the US. The report identified a total of 48 separate ransomware groups responsible for attacking US entities, signifying a concerning 75% increase in the average monthly attacks between the first and second halves of the past 12 months.

The most affected sectors in the US included companies, governmental organizations, healthcare, and educational institutions, all of which experienced a surge in attacks. A prominent player in the ransomware landscape was LockBit, which claims to have 100 affiliates and emerged as the dominant form of "Ransomware-as-a-Service" (RaaS) in the US, launching an average of about 24 attacks per month for the past 18 months.

The UK emerged as the second-largest ransomware target globally, enduring nearly 200 ransomware attacks, indicating a significant threat landscape within the country. The report identified 32 separate ransomware groups responsible for these attacks, with seven of them recording more than ten known attacks.

A worrisome trend in the UK was the increasing frequency of attacks on specific targets, with more ransomware gangs attacking multiple times a month. The number of groups carrying out more than one known attack per month in the UK rose steadily over the past year, from just one in July 2022 to eight in June 2023.

Germany, holding its position as the fourth most attacked country in the world and the most attacked outside the Anglosphere, experienced a substantial increase in ransomware threats. Meanwhile, France faced a disproportionately high rate of attacks on its government sector, accounting for 9% of all attacks in the country.

The report's findings underscore the severity of the ransomware epidemic, especially in the US, and emphasize the urgent need for strengthened cybersecurity measures. As cybercriminals continue to evolve their tactics and target critical sectors, governments, businesses, and organizations worldwide must remain vigilant and proactive in defending against these malicious attacks.

Inputs from IANS

