Realme Narzo 60 5G: Quick Review

Realme has recently launched the much-awaited Narzo 60 Series in India which features the Realme Narzo 60 5G and the Realme Narzo 60 Pro 5G smartphones. The Narzo 60 5G comes as the successor to the Narzo 50 after more than a year, bringing various enhancements in specifications and design. I have experienced this phone firsthand, so here's a brief review of the same.

Pricing:

Let's start with pricing. Realme Narzo 60 5G is a reasonably well-rounded smartphone that provides good value for its price. It comes in two configurations for purchase: 8GB RAM + 128GB storage priced at ₹17,999 and 8GB RAM + 256GB storage priced at ₹19,999.

Design and Display:

The Narzo 60 5G showcases a flat design on both the front and back, a departure from the curved aesthetics of the Pro model. However, it retains the familiar back panel with vegan leather material and a large circular camera housing, similar to the Narzo 60 Pro. The frame is made of polished plastic with light gold accents that complement the striking Mars Orange variant. The phone's dimensions are ordinary that measuring nearly 8mm in thickness and weighs 182g. At the bottom, you'll find the USB Type-C port, speaker grille, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

The viewing experience is top-notch, thanks to the Narzo 60's AMOLED panel with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection, a 90Hz refresh rate, and FHD+ resolution. While the bezels around the display are slightly thick, the OLED technology offers vibrant colors and deep blacks, elevating the overall visual quality.

Camera:

The Realme Narzo 60 5G boasts a dual camera setup at the back that features a 64MP primary lens and a 2MP macro lens. The primary 64MP lens delivers vibrant shots in daylight, capturing rich details without artificial-looking colors. Close-up shots maintain a pleasing background blur, making it effortless to take beautiful close-ups. The camera also supports lossless 2x zoom shots with a single tap. However, the 2MP portrait lens's performance is average, producing clear shots in daylight but lacking detail and focus in low-light conditions.

On the front, there's a 16MP selfie camera that consistently captures good selfies. It keeps the subject in focus while offering natural skin tones, and built-in filters cater to those who seek Instagram-ready pictures.

Software:

Under the hood, the Narzo 60 5G houses the MediaTek Dimensity 6020 chipset, ensuring smooth performance for day-to-day tasks. With 8GB RAM and 256GB storage, users have ample space to store all their content and data.

Battery and Performance:

A standard 5000mAh battery powers the Realme Narzo 60 5G, providing impressive endurance for daily usage. The device easily lasts throughout the day with typical activities like calling, texting, social media browsing, gaming, and more. The phone supports 33W fast charging, although it takes over 2.5 hours to reach a full charge.

Verdict:

The Realme Narzo 60 5G offers a compelling package with noteworthy features, especially its AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. Its stylish design and smooth performance make it stand out in its price range. With impressive camera capabilities and reliable battery life, the Narzo 60 5G is a strong contender for users seeking a feature-rich smartphone.

