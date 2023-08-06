New admin review feature now on WhatsApp Android beta: Know how it works

Follow us on Image Source : FILE WhatsApp's admin review feature arrives for Android Beta group chats

WhatsApp, an instant messaging platform owned by Meta, is introducing a new admin review feature for group chats on its Android beta version. The feature will be accessible within the group settings screen, granting group admins the ability to maintain a safe and respectful environment within the conversation.

According to a report of WABetaInfo, once enabled, all participants in the group chat can report messages shared in the conversation directly to the group admins. When a message is reported, the admin can choose to either remove the message for everyone or take appropriate action based on the content's significance.

The new admin review feature allows group admins to monitor the group, even when they are not actively present. Messages that require review will be listed in a new section on the group info screen.

Currently available to some beta testers who have installed the latest WhatsApp beta for Android update, the admin review feature will gradually roll out to more users over the upcoming days.

Last month, WhatsApp released safety tools for handling messages from unknown phone numbers on its Android beta. In addition, the platform introduced the 'link with phone number' feature that allows users to link their account to WhatsApp Web by using their phone number.

In June, WhatsApp launched a feature on Android beta that enables users to send high-quality videos. This feature preserves the video dimensions, but minor compression is applied, preventing videos from being sent in their original quality.

Meanwhile, The messaging giant recently shared its monthly compliance report, which stated that the company banned 66 lakh bad accounts in India in June. Out of these, 2,434,200 accounts were proactively banned before any user reports were received.

