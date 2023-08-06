Apple AirTag 2 launch expected in 2025: Report

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Apple Airtag

According to a reliable leaker, Apple is set to launch its next-generation tracker, 'AirTag 2,' in 2025. The leaker, known as LeaksApplePro, has revealed that the AirTag 2 will come with "tons of new features," including the highly anticipated "3D Precision Finding."

Previously, there were estimates that the AirTag 2 might arrive as early as 2024, but LeaksApplePro's sources suggest that this projection is a bit premature.

In August, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo shared his insights, stating that the AirTag 2 is likely to begin mass production in the fourth quarter of this year. Kuo believes that Apple aims to build a new ecosystem centered around spatial computing, with Vision Pro as the core, integrating other devices, including the AirTag 2.

The current AirTag features precision-etched polished stainless steel and is both water and dust resistant. It includes a built-in speaker that plays sounds to aid in locating the AirTag and a removable cover that makes it easy for users to replace the battery.

Since its launch, the AirTag has proven invaluable in reuniting users with their lost or stolen belongings. There have been remarkable success stories, such as an AirTag helping track down a restaurant burglar who had stolen $15,000 worth of goods.

Reportedly, it aided in busting robbers who committed thefts totaling over $62,000 and even played a role in rescuing a one-year-old Australian shepherd named Seamus, who had fallen into a storm drain during a walk.

Furthermore, recently a new report surfaced that the upcoming models of iPhone 15 will flaunt a titanium frame, replacing the current stainless steel, thereby achieving a lighter and more robust build.

Inputs from IANS

