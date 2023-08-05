Carl Pei launches CMF by Nothing: Everything you need to know

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Nothing's Carl Pei introduces CMF, a new sub-brand

London-based hardware startup Nothing is stepping into the budget-friendly market with the introduction of its new sub-brand, CMF by Nothing. The primary aim of this sub-brand is to bring better design to a wider range of consumers. The announcement was made by Nothing's CEO, Carl Pei, during the Nothing Q2 Community Update. He shared that CMF by Nothing will offer a fresh range of products, making the superior design more accessible to a broader audience.

“You know how Nothing's vision is about making tech fun again? Well today we are taking a big step forward in making that a reality. Different consumers want different things. So today, we are introducing CMF by Nothing, a new range of products that make better design more accessible," Pei said.

Later this year, the new sub-brand will launch two products: new earbuds and a smartwatch. Although specific details regarding features, specifications, and prices were not disclosed at the time of the announcement, tech enthusiasts are eagerly awaiting further updates.

CMF by Nothing appears to be an effort by the company to bridge the gap between budget-friendly products and high-quality offerings. Pei mentioned that while the sub-brand will have its own identity and style, it will share the same vision and values as Nothing.

Interestingly, a few months ago, there were glimpses of earbuds shaped like nuts from a brand called "Particles by XO." There were speculations that this might be a new venture by Nothing. However, as time passed, the name evolved into CMF by Nothing, solidifying its identity within the company.

Despite being a relatively new player in the tech industry, Nothing has already made an impact. Their first product, the Nothing Ear 1 earbuds, launched in July 2021, and received positive reviews for their unique transparent design, impressive sound quality, and long-lasting battery life. The company continued this design language in their earbuds' sequel and, more recently, in the Nothing Phone 2.

