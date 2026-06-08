Jennifer Winget to marry Singapore-Based businessman Ishmael William soon? What we know so far

New Delhi:

Popular television actress Jennifer Winget is reportedly gearing up for a major change in her personal life. According to reports, the actress is set to marry Singapore-based businessman Ishmael William. While Jennifer has not reacted to the reports publicly, the news has already generated considerable excitement among her fans. Reports claim that the two have been in a serious relationship for a while and are now preparing to make it official.

Jennifer Winget to marry soon?

As per a Hindustan Times report, Ishmael popped the question during a vacation, and Jennifer said yes. Since then, preparations for the wedding are said to have picked up pace.

Sources quoted in reports suggest that Jennifer is personally involved in planning the celebrations and is keeping a close eye on every detail. From selecting vendors to putting together a mood board for the ceremony, the actress is reportedly taking an active role in the arrangements.

The couple is believed to be considering a Christian wedding. While nothing has been finalised publicly, reports suggest the ceremony could take place either between September and October this year or during December-January.

The speculation surrounding Jennifer's wedding gained further traction after fans noticed her recent activity on social media. Many pointed out that she had been interacting with wedding-related content, including following wedding planners and leaving a comment on a dance reel, which only added to the rumours.

For now, neither Jennifer Winget nor Ishmael William has officially confirmed the reports.

Jennifer Winget was previously linked to Karan Wahi

Meanwhile, some fans had also linked Jennifer Winget with actor Karan Wahi, sparking rumours that the two were dating. However, Wahi was quick to shut down the speculations in January. Taking to his Instagram story, he wrote, "Free ki PR ke liye bahot bahot shukriya (Thank you for the free publicity).” In the second story, the actor posted a still from 2013 film Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani (2013) featuring Ranbir Kapoor and Kalki Koechlin. The two played great friends in the film. The quote in the caption read, “Some bonds are greater than love”, probably hinting at his close bond with Jennifer. He posted the same with a red heart and evil eyes emoji. Jennifer is yet to react to the rumours.

Previously, Jennifer was married to actor Karan Singh Grover. The former couple met while working on the popular television show Dill Mill Gayye and tied the knot in April 2012. However, their marriage ended in divorce in 2014. Grover later found love with actor Bipasha Basu while filming Alone, which was released in 2015, and the two got married in 2016.

Also read: Is Jennifer Winget planning her wedding? Latest Instagram comment sparks buzz