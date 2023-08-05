Elon Musk's Twitter fails to release monthly India compliance report

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Screenshot of Twitter Transparency Page

Twitter, now under the ownership of X Corp led by Elon Musk, has failed to publish its monthly India compliance report for the May-June 2023 period, leaving users and authorities in the country concerned. This report typically includes details of user complaints filed via the India grievance mechanism and the actions taken to address them. It also highlights information related to Twitter's proactive monitoring efforts under the IT Rules, 2021.

According to IANS, unlike other social media platforms such as Meta and WhatsApp, which regularly release their reports on the first day of each month, the X Transparency portal has not displayed Twitter's latest report. Instead, an error message appears, offering a picture of a poodle in a chair as a consolation.

This missing report marks the first time since May June 2021 that Twitter has failed to comply with Rule 4(1)(d) of the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021, which mandates the monthly publication of compliance reports. Neither the company nor Elon Musk has offered any comment or explanation for the report's absence.

According to Twitter, they intend to continue publishing the report on a monthly basis and make improvements based on feedback from the government or internal changes. However, no specific timeline or reasons for the current delay have been provided.

In India, Twitter users can report grievances via the Grievance Officer - India page, which provides contact details for such matters. The last available report on the X Transparency website covers the period between April 26, 2023, and May 25, 2023, containing information about content on Twitter.

Notably, the previous report revealed a significant crackdown on offending accounts, with Twitter banning 1,132,228 accounts in India for promoting child sexual exploitation and non-consensual nudity. Moreover, 1,843 accounts were taken down for promoting terrorism during the same reporting period. Indian users lodged a total of 518 complaints through the platform's grievance redressal mechanisms.

