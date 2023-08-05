Google's new scanner allows Android phones to read QR codes from a distance

Follow us on Image Source : GOOGLE Google introduces auto-zoom scanner for Android's QR code detection

Google is working on a new feature that will revolutionise QR code scanning on Android smartphones. The upcoming update aims to automatically detect QR codes within the camera frame, zoom in on them, and read the information they contain.

According to the company, the Google code scanner API will provide a comprehensive solution for scanning codes without requiring the app to request camera permissions. This innovative approach also prioritises user privacy which makes the scanning process seamless and secure.

With the release of version 16.1.0, users can enable auto-zoom, allowing the Google code scanner to effortlessly scan barcodes even when they are far away from the camera. The scanner intelligently detects the barcode and eliminates the need for manual zoom adjustments. This enhancement results in faster, more accurate, and easily accessible barcode scanning.

Google's implementation of the feature delegates the task of scanning QR codes to Google Play services, which then returns the scan results to the respective app. All image processing occurs locally on the user's device, ensuring that Google does not store any results or image data.

The API supports various code formats which provide seamless compatibility with the ML Kit Barcode Scanning API and return the same Barcode object. This innovative API is particularly beneficial for apps that require smooth code scanning without the need for a custom UI or camera experience. The implementation is entirely within Google Play services.

The latest feature is currently available for developers, and it is expected to roll out to the public soon. Once developers integrate the code scanner API into their apps, users will no longer need to grant camera permissions for QR code scanning.

