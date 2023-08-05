Enhanced control in Google Meet: Learn about the new Q&A moderation feature

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Google Meet introduces Q&A moderation feature

Google has recently unveiled a new Q&A moderation feature for its video communication service, Google Meet. The feature enables meeting hosts to review and approve questions before sharing them with meeting attendees, as announced in a recent blog post on Workspace Updates.

This addition is aimed at ensuring that questions posed during meetings and in-domain live streams remain appropriate and relevant to the topic at hand. By allowing hosts to moderate questions, the platform is seeking to create a more controlled and focused discussion environment for participants.

The question moderation feature is available for both web and mobile devices which enhances the overall user experience across different platforms. Notably, it does not require admin control, making it accessible and easy for meeting hosts to implement.

To activate the feature, meeting hosts can navigate to the "Meeting activities" section within the host controls. Initially, the feature will be disabled by default, giving hosts the flexibility to enable it based on their specific meeting requirements.

Google Meet also expanded its capabilities with recent developments including the ability for iOS users to include audio when sharing their screens during meetings. Android users can expect this audio-sharing feature to be rolled out later this month.

In addition, Google is exploring innovative AI-based features to enhance the video communication experience. One such feature currently being tested under Workspace Labs allows Meet users to create background images using artificial intelligence.

However, the company mentioned caution against sharing personal, confidential, or sensitive information while using this AI-powered feature. With the question moderation feature, meeting hosts can now exercise better control over discussions, ensuring productive and relevant interactions among participants.

