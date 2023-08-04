Instagram introduces DM restrictions to safeguard users from unwanted messages

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Instagram rolls out a feature to shield users from unwanted DM requests

Instagram, the social media platform owned by Meta, is introducing a new feature to enhance user safety and protect against unwanted direct message (DM) requests. The feature, which was tested in June, will impose two restrictions on users attempting to send DM requests to individuals who do not follow them. First, users will only be allowed to send one message to non-followers, eliminating the ability to bombard them with multiple requests. Second, DM invites will be text-based, meaning senders can only share photos, videos, or audio messages once the recipient accepts the chat invitation.

By implementing these restrictions, Instagram aims to prevent users from receiving unsolicited and potentially inappropriate content from strangers. Cindy Southworth, head of Women's Safety at Meta, emphasized the company's commitment to providing users with confidence and control over their inboxes. Instagram already employs protective measures, such as the "Hidden Words" setting, which automatically directs DM requests containing offensive content to a hidden folder, and the "Limits" feature, which guards against sudden surges in unwanted comments or DM requests.

The platform continues to enhance its offerings for users, having recently introduced upgrades to Reels templates to facilitate inspiration and create engaging content. Additionally, Meta announced the rollout of real-time avatar calls on Instagram and Messenger, providing users with a third option for video calls that allows them to maintain privacy while connecting with others.

With these new safety measures and feature additions, Instagram seeks to cultivate a secure and enjoyable user experience for its global community.

Inputs from IANS

