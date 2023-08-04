Friday, August 04, 2023
     
Elon Musk: Twitter will not cut earnings for most users

In the recent Tweet, Musk expressed his discontent with Apple's 30% fee for in-app purchases made through the app on iOS devices in the first year, which reduces to 15% for subsequent years. He plans to discuss with Apple CEO Tim Cook to lower the fee, aiming to maximize creators' earnings.

Saumya Nigam Written By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04 New Delhi Updated on: August 04, 2023 16:21 IST
Image Source : X-HAPPEN NOW (TWITTER) X- Happening Now

Elon Musk, the owner of X (formerly Twitter), recently introduced an ad revenue-sharing program to help creators earn money from their tweets. In a new development, Musk clarified that X will not take any cut from creators who earn less than $100,000 (approximately Rs 82 lakh). He also urged "super creators" to support upcoming talent by subscribing to their content.

Musk expressed his discontent with Apple's 30% fee for in-app purchases made through the Twitter app on iOS devices during the first year, which reduces to 15% for subsequent years. He plans to discuss with Apple CEO Tim Cook to lower the fee, aiming to maximize creators' earnings.

India Tv - Elon Musk, X app, twitter

Image Source : X APPElon Musk's Tweet

X's new creator support policy exempts creators earning less than $100,000 from any fees. For creators surpassing the $100k mark, Twitter will collect 10% of their earnings, with the first 12 months remaining fee-free for all creators.

ALSO READ: iPhone 15 series launch event set for September 13: All what to expect

Musk stated, "While we had previously said that X would keep nothing for the first 12 months, then 10%, we are amending that policy to X keeps nothing forever, until payout exceeds $100k, then 10%. The first 12 months are still free for all."

This is not the first instance of Musk expressing discontent with Apple's fees. He has openly criticized Apple's App Store fees in the past, considering the cut taken by the company as "definitely not ok." He even likened it to a "30% tax on the internet."

ALSO READ: IN-SPACe to engage in talks with 20 firms for small rocket technology transfer

By implementing the revenue-sharing program and advocating for reduced fees, Musk aims to support content creators and foster a more creator-friendly environment on the platform.

 

