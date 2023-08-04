Elon Musk: Twitter will not cut earnings for most users

Follow us on Image Source : X-HAPPEN NOW (TWITTER) X- Happening Now

Elon Musk, the owner of X (formerly Twitter), recently introduced an ad revenue-sharing program to help creators earn money from their tweets. In a new development, Musk clarified that X will not take any cut from creators who earn less than $100,000 (approximately Rs 82 lakh). He also urged "super creators" to support upcoming talent by subscribing to their content.

Musk expressed his discontent with Apple's 30% fee for in-app purchases made through the Twitter app on iOS devices during the first year, which reduces to 15% for subsequent years. He plans to discuss with Apple CEO Tim Cook to lower the fee, aiming to maximize creators' earnings.

X's new creator support policy exempts creators earning less than $100,000 from any fees. For creators surpassing the $100k mark, Twitter will collect 10% of their earnings, with the first 12 months remaining fee-free for all creators.

Musk stated, "While we had previously said that X would keep nothing for the first 12 months, then 10%, we are amending that policy to X keeps nothing forever, until payout exceeds $100k, then 10%. The first 12 months are still free for all."

This is not the first instance of Musk expressing discontent with Apple's fees. He has openly criticized Apple's App Store fees in the past, considering the cut taken by the company as "definitely not ok." He even likened it to a "30% tax on the internet."

By implementing the revenue-sharing program and advocating for reduced fees, Musk aims to support content creators and foster a more creator-friendly environment on the platform.

