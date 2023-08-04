iPhone 15 series launch event set for September 13: All what to expect

Follow us on Image Source : APPLE Apple event

Apple is planning to unveil its iPhone 15 series on September 13. Following the unveiling, pre-orders for the new smartphones are expected to begin on September 15, with the official launch in stores set for September 22.

The iPhone 15 is anticipated to showcase a new design with slightly curved edges and thinner bezels around the display. Notably, all four new models are likely to feature Dynamic Island and USB-C ports instead of Lightning.

For the Pro models, Apple may replace the stainless steel frame with one made of titanium. The iPhone 15 and 15 Plus are expected to be powered by the A16 Bionic chip, while the iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max are speculated to come with the new A17 chip.

Furthermore, the larger Pro model is rumoured to feature a new periscope lens for improved optical zoom. However, with these upgrades, the prices of the new iPhones are expected to rise by up to $200 compared to the current generation.

Additionally, it was previously reported that the upcoming Pro models would incorporate the latest Wi-Fi 6E technology for enhanced wireless connectivity. There were also speculations that Apple might limit the display features, Always-On and ProMotion, to the iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max.

As the official unveiling date approaches, anticipation among tech enthusiasts and Apple fans continues to grow for the launch of the iPhone 15 series and the exciting features it is expected to bring.

