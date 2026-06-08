India's nuclear arsenal rises to 190, extends lead over Pakistan: SIPRI

New Delhi:

The Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI) said on Monday that India has expanded its nuclear arsenal beyond that of Pakistan and has around 190 warheads as of January 2026. On the other hand, Pakistan continues to have around 170 nuclear warheads.

In its Yearbook 2026 report, the SIPRI said India's nuclear stockpile has increased by 10, as it was 180 warheads in 2025. Out of this, 12 of the warheads remain deployed. On the other contrary, Pakistan's stockpile was 170 in 2025 and the country has not made any additions.

The report stated that India has slightly expanded its nuclear arsenal continued "development of new types of nuclear delivery systems". It also mentioned about India's modernisation programme, which the report said is focused "developing long-range weapons capable of reaching targets throughout China".

However, India continues to be focussed on its "long-standing rivalry" with Pakistan, SIPRI's Yearbook 2026 said. About Pakistan, the report stated Islamabad developed "new delivery systems and accumulate fissile material" in 2025, which suggest it is likely to expand its arsenal in the coming decade.

(Image Source : SIPRI)India's nuclear arsenal has increased to 190, as per SIPRI.

The SIPRI report also mentioned about Operation Sindoor, and said India targeted Pakistan's military bases that likely had nuclear warheads. "The brief armed conflict between India and Pakistan in May 2025 saw India attacking Pakistani air- and missile bases that are likely to have nuclear-related roles, but both sides took steps to avoid escalation," it said.

China, Russia expand arsenal; US's stockpile remains unchanged

The report also said that China's nuclear arsenal has increased from 600 in 2025 to 620 in 2026. Of these, 34 have been deployed. Similarly, Russia's stockpile has increased from 4,309 in 2025 to 4,400 in 2026. The Russians have deployed 1,796 warheads in 2026, the report said.

On the other hand, nuclear arsenal of the United States (US) remains unchanged at 3,700. The report also said that the US has 1,770 deployed warheads.

The report further said the nine nuclear-armed states have continued programmes to modernise and enhance their nuclear arsenals. Of the total global inventory of an estimated 12 187 warheads in January 2026, about 9745 were in military stockpiles for potential use, it said.

"Influential voices, including some world leaders, are advocating nuclear weapons as a guarantee against attack by a hostile state. But making national defence and security strategies dependent—or more dependent—on nuclear weapons could significantly increase nuclear risks," SIPRI director Karim Haggag said.

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