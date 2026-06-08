Mamata's troubles deepen: Several TMC MPs including Kakoli Ghosh, Satabdi Roy meet Bhupender Yadav

New Delhi:

Trouble appears to be mounting for former West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee as fresh political developments within the Trinamool Congress (TMC) continue to raise questions over internal unity. The situation escalated soon after senior party leader Sukhendu Sekhar Roy resigned, triggering a series of meetings and political discussions in New Delhi. According to sources, a total of 11 TMC Lok Sabha MPs met Sukhendu Sekhar Roy in Delhi, a move that has sparked fresh speculation about possible realignment within the party. The development comes at a time when reports of internal dissent are already circulating, with discussions reportedly underway about the possibility of a breakaway group. Sources suggest that more than a dozen MPs are now expressing support for such a move, although nothing has been finalized so far.

Who are the 11 MPs meeting Bhupender Yadav and CM Adhikari?

According to sources, Sukhendu Sekhar Roy along with 11 other TMC MPs met Union Minister Bhupender Yadav in New Delhi, in a development that has triggered fresh political speculation. Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari was also present during the meeting, though there has been no official confirmation regarding the full list of participants or the exact nature of the discussions.

The MPs include Prasun Banerjee, Lok Sabha MP from Howrah; Sharmila Sarkar from Bardhaman Purba; Arup Chakraborty from Bankura; Kalipada Soren from Jhargram; and Jagadish Chandra Basunia from Cooch Behar, Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar from Barasat, Partha Bhowmick from Barrackpore, Bapi Halder from Mathurapur, Satabdi Roy from Birbhum, Asit Kumar Mal from Bolpur, and June Malia from Medinipur.

What did Sukhendu Roy’s resignation letter say?

In a strongly worded resignation letter addressed to TMC chief Mamata Banerjee, Sukhendu Sekhar Roy accused the party of presiding over what he described as “rampant corruption, extreme oppression of women, and utter failure across governance.” He further pointed to what he called “severe anarchy” in key sectors such as education, healthcare, industry, employment, and law and order in West Bengal.

In a striking political shift, Roy also praised the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), claiming that voters had “for the first time in Bengal’s history” delivered a decisive mandate in terms of seats. He added that the newly formed government had already begun working on development and reconstruction initiatives in line with its election promises.

Where is Mamata Banerjee?

This comes at a time when Mamata Banerjee is currently in Delhi amid efforts to consolidate the INDIA bloc following recent electoral setbacks in the Assembly polls. However, the situation within the TMC appears increasingly unstable, with internal divisions becoming more visible.

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